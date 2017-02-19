Lynsey Barber

Fresh strikes on London Underground are due to disrupt travellers this week with the Central and Waterloo & City lines expected to have little to no service.

Here's what you need to know about- the industrial action so you can plan ahead.

What time and day are the strikes taking place?

From late on Tuesday evening the Central Line will be closed with Transport for London recommending passengers complete their journeys by 11.30pm.

On Wednesday there will be no Central Line services east of Leytonstone, limited services on the rest of the Tube line which is a major artery through the heart of the city, and no Waterloo and City Line service.

Normal services will resume from 5.30am on Thursday morning.

What are my other travel options?

There will be a bus shuttle service connecting Epping, Debden, Loughton and Chingford with Overground services in the area.

TfL is warning that the Overground between Chingford and Liverpool Street will be busier than usual as a result, as will trains between Romford and Stratford, the Victoria Line, expecially Walthamstow Central, and the Jubilee Line between London Bridge and Waterloo.

Queues are expected at Chingford, Ilford and Leytonstone stations, and at peak times at central London stations, including: Bank, Bond Street, Embankment, Holborn, Leyton, Liverpool Street, London Bridge, Mile End, Monument, North Ealing, Ealing Common, Oxford Circus, Stratford, Tottenham Court Road and Waterloo.

Take a look at these maps to check out how long it will take you to walk between stations.

Why are there strikes taking place, anyway?

The walkout is over plans to move eight driver staff to different depots and which RMT union officials believe will set a precedent for "shunting drivers around at the drop of a hat".

It's the second strike to take place over the issue after one in January.

Talks between the union and TfL could still see the strike called off before Wednesday.