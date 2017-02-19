FTSE 100 7299.96 +0.30%
Sunday 19 February 2017 3:12pm

SpaceX Falcon 9 sucessfully blasts off from historic Apollo 11 launchpad

Lynsey Barber
US-SPACE-AEROSPACE-SPACEX-NASA
The SpaceX Falcon 9 successfully launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Centre (Source: Elon Musk/Twitter)

Elon Musk's SpaceX has successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space from the location where the Apollo 11 mission blasted off taking man to the moon for the first time.

The take off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida followed an aborted attempt on Saturday due to technical reasons.

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted a Dragon cargo capsule into orbit, carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), including science and research equipment. The reusable rocket then successfully landed back on earth, its first in the daytime and eight overall.

The Dragon capsule will make its way to the ISS over the next two days.

The launch is the first from the Launch Complex 39A since 2011 signalling the historic location's switch to a commercial spaceport.

And for SpaceX it's the second successful launch under its belt since an explosion last year destroyed a rocket in pre-launch testing, including a payload which included Facebook's first ever satellite.

