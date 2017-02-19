SpaceX Falcon 9 sucessfully blasts off from historic Apollo 11 launchpad

Elon Musk's SpaceX has successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space from the location where the Apollo 11 mission blasted off taking man to the moon for the first time.
The take off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida followed an aborted attempt on Saturday due to technical reasons.
LIFTOFF! The @SpaceX #Dragon spacecraft leaves Earth to deliver cargo and supplies to @Space_Station: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/290v3yjvYu— NASA (@NASA) February 19, 2017
The Falcon 9 rocket blasted a Dragon cargo capsule into orbit, carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), including science and research equipment. The reusable rocket then successfully landed back on earth, its first in the daytime and eight overall.
The Dragon capsule will make its way to the ISS over the next two days.
Right on schedule, solar arrays have been deployed on @SpaceX #Dragon cargo spacecraft. Watch: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/NCqYrCNR7x— NASA (@NASA) February 19, 2017
The launch is the first from the Launch Complex 39A since 2011 signalling the historic location's switch to a commercial spaceport.
And for SpaceX it's the second successful launch under its belt since an explosion last year destroyed a rocket in pre-launch testing, including a payload which included Facebook's first ever satellite.