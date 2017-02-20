Rebecca Smith

HS2 costs could top £90bn, if the high-speed rail project follows in the footsteps of other government-managed, large infrastructure projects, according to a think tank.

The TaxPayers' Alliance has warned that taxpayers should "take no comfort" in government insistence that HS2 will be delivered on budget, given an "appalling track record".

Ministers had said the London 2012 Olympics as evidence they can deliver big projects to budget, but the TPA said the final cost was £9.3bn, from an original budget of £2.4bn.

It has compiled a list of other transport infrastructure projects and analysed what HS2 will cost if it goes over budget as those have done, with the lowest estimate, £90.8bn. If it overran to the same extent as the London Olympics, the cost would be £99.9bn.

How HS2's cost could escalate if it goes over budget to the same degree as other transport projects:

Project Overrun Projected cost (£bn, 2016 prices) Minneapolis Hiawatha light rail line 190 per cent 164,599,070,000 Humber Bridge 180 per cent 158,923,240,000 Copenhagen Metro 150 per cent 141,895,750,000 Boston–New York–Washington Railway 130 per cent 130,544,090,000 London Limehouse Road Tunnel 110 per cent 119,192,430,000 London Jubilee Line extension 80 per cent 102,164,940,000 Channel Tunnel 80 per cent 102,164,940,000 London Olympics 76 per cent 99,894,608,000 High-speed Rail Line South, The Netherlands 60 per cent 90,813,280,000

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport (DfT) said: "HS2 will become the backbone of our national rail network – creating more seats for passengers, supporting growth and regeneration and helping us build an economy that works for all. We are keeping a tough grip on costs and the project is on time and on budget at £55.7bn."

