Jasper Jolly

Prime Minister Theresa May will meet the boss of Peugeot SA to discuss the group’s takeover bid for General Motors’ European operations, including British brand Vauxhall.

A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed there was an invitation to meet, and that it would take place subject to diary availability. The Prime Minister’s office did not confirm a specific date for the meeting.

