FTSE 100 7299.96 +0.30%
views
Saturday 18 February 2017 3:07pm

Prime Minister Theresa May to meet Peugeot boss to discuss Vauxhall takeover deal

Jasper Jolly
FRANCE-AUTO-PSA-PLAN-TAVARES
Peugeot boss Carlos Tavares will meet the Prime Minister (Source: Getty)

Prime Minister Theresa May will meet the boss of Peugeot SA to discuss the group’s takeover bid for General Motors’ European operations, including British brand Vauxhall.

A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed there was an invitation to meet, and that it would take place subject to diary availability. The Prime Minister’s office did not confirm a specific date for the meeting.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Tags