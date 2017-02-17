Road To Cheltenham: Empire can strike back in the Ryanair Chase

Bill Esdaile

OVER the coming weeks I will be taking a look at the ante-post markets for this year’s Cheltenham Festival and putting together a portfolio of bets.

The first horse I’d like to recommend is EMPIRE OF DIRT at 9/1 for the Ryanair Chase.

An impressive winner of last season’s Festival Plate, the ten-year-old routed his opposition in the Troytown on his seasonal reappearance before last weekend’s gallant run in the Irish Gold Cup.

He looks to be improving at a rate of knots and as his owner and trainer already have Gold Cup contenders in Don Poli and Outlander, the Ryanair looks the sensible target.

There is always a danger he could end up in the Gold Cup, but he’ll most likely tackle the Ryanair and 9/1 looks great value.

When looking at the field for the Champion Chase, it is hard to find a definite runner that will actually take on odds-on Douvan at this stage.

Second favourite in most lists is Arkle-bound Altior, while third-in Fox Norton could easily head to the Ryanair Chase.

I’m keen to take an each-way chance on Tom George’s GOD’S OWN at the general 20/1 available.

He finished fourth in this race 12 months ago having been runner-up in the Arkle the year before that.

There is every chance he could go off second favourite here and with the NR/NB safety net, we are also protected should he head to the Ryanair.

