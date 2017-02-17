Emma Haslett

Tony Blair's rousing anti-Brexit speech today may have garnered plenty of opposition - not least from the foreign secretary, who accused the erstwhile PM of insulting the electorate's intelligence.

But some suggest the speech may have been Blair's first step towards staging a glorious comeback.

William Hill has put the odds of Blair standing in the next General Election at 16/1 - although, despite Blair's call for the British public to "rise up" in protest at Brexit, it also reckons the chances of Theresa May triggering Article 50 by the end of March are 1/8.

Meanwhile, Ladbrokes puts the odds of Blair becoming the next leader of the Labour party at 50/1 - down from 200/1 a year ago.

Still - there are 18 candidates ahead of him, with former shadow business secretary Clive Lewis in pole position to replace Jeremy Corbyn, at 5/1.

He's followed by Labour Brexit spokesman Sir Keir Starmer, at 6/1, and current shadow business secretary, Rebecca Long-Bailey, who's at 10/1.

"There still appears to be quite a long way to go according to the betting, but today's speech has brought about renewed enthusiasm in Blair leading the Labour party once again," said Alex Donohue, of Ladbrokes.

Which may go to show quite how unpopular Corbyn has become...