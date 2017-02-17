Bill Esdaile

HATS off to the connections of Cue Card who this week scratched the lovable 11-year-old from next month’s Ryanair Chase, signifying their intentions to once again go for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The seven-time Grade One winner completes his preparations for this year’s Festival by running in Saturday's Ascot Chase (3.35pm), for which he is a 4/9 chance with 188Bet.

He hasn’t been seen since gallantly chasing home Thistlecrack in the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day and on ratings he is at least 10lbs clear of his nearest rival.

However, I’ve just got a suspicion that this may not be as straightforward a task as the bookmakers might lead you to believe over this 2m 5f trip and at the prices I’m prepared to take him on.

Since winning the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham back in 2003, Cue Card has only run three times over less than three miles and he has been beaten on every occasion.

TAQUIN DU SEUIL is a specialist at this trip, winning the JLT Chase at Cheltenham back in 2014 before winning the BetVictor Gold Cup at the same venue back in November.

He blatantly didn’t stay when last seen in action over three miles in the Lexus Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Read more: Veinard and Gassin Golf look value alternatives in Betfair Hurdle

Don’t get me wrong, his form is well below that of Cue Card’s, it’s just he seems over-priced at 6/1 with 188Bet back on his favoured soft ground over his best trip.

A regular feature of Saturday afternoons in recent weeks has been big winners for the Nigel Twiston-Davies team and there is every chance they can keep up their good form this weekend.

TEMPLEROSS bounced back from a disappointing run at Cheltenham two starts back with a fine run when second in the Lanzarote at Kempton last time.

He shaped that day like a slight drop in trip would play to his strengths and can go very close at 9/2 with 188Bet in the valuable handicap hurdle (3.00pm) from just a 3lb higher mark.

The Twiston-Davies’ also hold a very strong hand over at Haydock in the ir Grand National Trial (3.15pm), where old favourite BLAKLION is attempting to shoulder a big weight over three and a half miles.

Having finished fifth in the Hennessy Gold Cup and then third in the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby on Boxing Day, last year’s RSA Chase winner looks to be crying out for this sort of marathon trip.

With the ground a little bit better than would normally be expected at this time of year, conditions are in his favour and he has to be backed at 5/1 with 188Bet.

He doesn’t have an easy task by any stretch of the imagination as the likes of Vieux Lion Rouge and Kruzhlinin hold massive chances.

If there’s a bit more rain around, I’d also be interested in Kerry Lee’s Goodtoknow who goes so well in bad conditions.

However, instead I’m prepared to take an each-way chance on one at a big price in the shape of WARRANTOR at 20/1 with 188Bet.

Warren Greatrex has his horses in decent form and this one ran a cracker in a similar race back at Cheltenham in November and is now only 3lbs higher in the weights.

He certainly wasn’t disgraced back there on New Year’s Day and is taken to outrun his price.

POINTERS

Templeross 3.00pm Ascot

Taquin Du Seuil 3.35pm Ascot

Blaklion 3.15pm Haydock

Warrantor ew 3.15pm Haydock