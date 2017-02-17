New homes on sale in London this weekend

Melissa York

Kidbrooke Village, Greenwich

From £850,000

Buy a home that you can grow into over time by snapping up an adaptable Urban House. Berkeley Homes has designed these three to four bedroom houses on its development in Greenwich so you can upgrade them over time, depending on your living situation. The ground floor, for instance, can be converted into a separate studio flat. All 22 of these three storey houses sold out the last time they went on sale, but 15 more are going on the market tomorrow. Built to be energy efficient, buyers can save up to 25 per cent on utility bills and enjoy roof terraces with 360 degree views over parklands.

Visit www.kidbrookevillage.co.uk or call 020 8150 5151

Blackwall Reach, Blackwall

From £420,000

The first homes are going on sale this weekend at a regeneration scheme that’s a nine minute commute from Canary Wharf. Developer NuLiving has invested £300m in a major rejuvenation of the Robin Hood Gardens urban estate, built in the 1960s. Situated next to Blackwall station, part of the Docklands Light Railway in east London, there will be 1,575 new one to three bedroom apartments and penthouses, including a 24-storey tower, and 698 of them are marked up as “affordable”.

Call CBRE on +44 2071822443, www.cbreresidential.co.uk, blackwallreach.co.uk

Cambium, Southfields

From £440,000

Built around a 200-year-old oak tree thought to have been planted by legendary landscaper Capability Brown, this new development hopes to establish strong roots in south west London. Close to Wimbledon Common and Putney Heath, this scheme by Lendlease – which is also developing in Stratford’s Olympic Park and Elephant & Castle – has just launched a marketing suite on site to sell 55 townhouses and 55 apartments, hoping to lure buyers in with new kitchen and bathroom displays. The homes are due to be finished later this year.

Visit www.cambium.london or call 020 3817 7000

Newlands, Hendon

From £1.1m

The final three homes at a boutique collection in north London are on sale this weekend. Sitting on a tree-lined avenue in a popular commuter spot on Tenterden Grove, these two and three bedroom apartments by Linea Homes feature private balconies or terraces, a communal garden and off-street parking. Designed to look like the surrounding Victorian architecture and houses from the 1930s, they have brickwork facades and pitched roofs. Hendon Central is on the Northern Line.

For sales enquiries, call 0207 148 2222 or visit lineahomesdevelopments.co.uk/newlands



​Fitzroy Gate, Old Isleworth

From £1.4m

Family homes are the main event at this development in west London. South West trains travel into Waterloo in 39 minutes and 39 new four, five and six bedroom properties are on sale on a restored Thames-side estate. Developer St James has turned three acres of the historic grounds into private parkland to the rear of the estate and a new five bed show home has been unveiled, featuring a first floor terrace and private garden. First completions are expected in the summer.

Call 020 3326 1233 or email fitzroyGate@StJames.co.uk