The Founder

James Luxford

Dir. John Lee Hancock

The story of Ray Kroc and the birth of one of the great corporate empires is a fascinating watch.

Set in the 50s, a struggling milkshake machine salesman (Michael Keaton) stumbles across a small burger shop named McDonald’s, with two brothers setting out a system to deliver the perfect burger quickly. Seeing what he believes is his big break, he buys the franchising rights, and begins muscling out the brothers in his pursuit of success.

This film isn’t about McDonald’s – it’s about Kroc, a loser who finally gets his meal ticket, and will step on anybody to keep it. Keaton continues his hot streak with a magnificent performance, making Kroc ostensibly likeable but possessing something behind the eyes that suggests he may in fact be a monster.

The problem is, a suggestion is all we get. The direction and script never quite decide whether we should admire or hate him, with no obvious take-home message.

That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the ride. It’s Keaton’s show, but he’s ably flanked by Nick Offerman as Dick McDonald, whose no nonsense demeanour creates much of the film’s conflict. Laura Dern also stands out as Kroc’s understanding wife.

The Founder is a wandering study of capitalism at its most vibrant and vicious, and while not as captivating as Keaton’s most recent work, it’s proof his renaissance is no fluke.