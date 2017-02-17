Nina Edy

February’s weather has been a bit all over the place to say the least - from heavy snow in northern parts of the country to Spring-like weather in London earlier on this week, which coincided with the Snow Moon.

Londoners will be happy to know that temperatures in the capital are expected to be warmer than Madrid next week, according to a report in the Evening Standard.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 16 or possibly 17 degrees on Monday, and linger around 12 degrees for the rest of the week says the Met Office: this comes as westerly winds bring in milder air drifting in from the Atlantic.

In Madrid however, the weather is expected to be mostly sunny but remain at 14 degrees and will continue to climb during the week.

For Londoners, this marks a major change on average temperatures for this time of year, which are typically about 9 degrees. But warmer climes could be part of a trend: conditions peaked at 13 degrees this time last year.

However, though the air will be warmer, sunshine will be a little hard to come by as the sky remains cloudy - but at least those clouds won’t be throwing snow down.