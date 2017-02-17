FTSE 100 7296.88 +0.26%
Friday 17 February 2017 12:11pm

Marmite and Ketchup: the perfect combination? Kraft Heinz has made a merger offer for Unilever

Emma Haslett
Source: Getty

Processed cheese giant Kraft Heinz has made a merger offer for FTSE 100-listed UK food producer Unilever, it announced today.

In a statement Kraft said Unilever had declined an initial offer to combine the two groups, but added they were still in talks.

Combining the two companies, which will encompass brands from Dove soap to Philadelphia cheese to Heinz baked beans, will "create a leading consumer goods company with a mission of long-term growth and sustainable living", said Kraft.

In a statement it said:

While Unilever has declined the proposal, we look forward to working to reach agreement on the terms of a transaction. There can be no certainty that any further formal proposal will be made to the Board of Unilever or that an offer will be made at all or as to the terms of any transaction.

Read more: These are all the brands a combined Kraft and Unilever would own

UK-listed shares in Unilever shot up 9.5 per cent to 3,679.5p on the news, while shares in Kraft Heinz rose 4.3 per cent to $87.28 in pre-market trading in New York.

#Marmitegate and other stories

Last year the suggestion Unilever might be forced to hike prices by as much as 10 per cent because of the falling pound led to #Marmitegate and an outpouring of rage from consumers.

In January the company revealed subdued sales, with underlying revenue growth of 2.2 per cent, compared with analyst expectations of 2.8 per cent.

But Kraft is in a similar position - yesterday it posted a 3.7 per cent sales drop in the fourth quarter, although profits increased more than 200 per cent to $285m.

