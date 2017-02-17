Emma Haslett

Never one to knowingly let an opportunity for a rant to pass him by, foreign secretary Boris Johnson has reacted angrily after Tony Blair called for Britons to "rise up" against Brexit.

In an interview with Sky News, Boris - whose ministrations have, admittedly, become increasingly measured since he was appointed to his role after the EU referendum - accused Blair of "insulting the intelligence of the electorate".

"We heard all the arguments [against Brexit] last year. Not a thing has changed," he said.

In typical style, he added: