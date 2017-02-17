FTSE 100 7296.88 +0.26%
Friday 17 February 2017 11:48am

These are the UK's best and worst banks - look away now Barclays users

Courtney Goldsmith
First Direct is continually voted Britain's best bank

Feeling disappointed by your service at Barclays? Well, research shows you're not alone.

Barclays has been voted the worst British bank yet again, falling to the bottom of MoneySavingExpert's twice yearly poll.

But Barclays isn't the only high street lender that had a poor showing. HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) came towards the bottom of the table, as 21 per cent of HSBC customers ranked its service "poor" and RBS dropped from ninth to 11th place.

Santander, which held the second place position a year and a half ago, has lost its grip on customer satisfaction. The lender dropped to third place in February 2016, fourth in August and is now ranked fifth.

On the flip-side, First Direct was revealed to be the top-rated lender - a position it's pretty familiar with. The bank has topped the poll every single time since its creation in 2010.

This time, 90 per cent of First Direct's customers rated its service as "great".

Helen Saxon, chief analyst at MoneySavingExpert, said high street banks that dominate the bottom of the table "need to start listening to their customers or risk losing them to better-performing rivals".

Here's the full list

Rank Bank
1 First Direct
2 Nationwide Building Society
3 Co-op and Smile
4 TSB
5 Santander
6 Tesco Bank
7= Lloyds
7= Halifax
9 Natwest
10 Clydesdale and Yorkshire
11 Royal Bank of Scotland
12 HSBC
13 Barclays

