Asda has mixed Prosecco and Pinot Grigio to create an unholy booze chimera

Emma Haslett

Remember that time Italian politicians discovered British pubs were serving Prosecco on tap and, um, took exception?

Well, there's a good chance Britain is about to offend their delicate sensibilities again, after Asda unveiled Progrigio. Yes, it's a Frankensteinian blend of Prosecco and Pinot Grigio.

In an article for Asda Good Living, Asda wine buyer Jack Clayton describes it as a "new Italian sparkling wine aimed at... [persuading customers] to try something familiar but just a little different.

"It is a fresh, floral and aromatic wine balanced by citrus fruits, white peaches and minerality.

"If you love Procecco, you'll love Progrigio," he enthused.

If you're brave enough to try it, Clayton recommended pairing it with "aperitifs and all types of canapes".

"It’s good to try something a bit different," he added. Hmm.

Prosecco sales storm ahead

If it ain't broke, though, why fix it? Figures published in December showed Prosecco sales in the UK rose 25 per cent in 2016, with Britons uncorking 77m litres - 25 per cent more than the amount of champagne they drank.

That pushed its market up to €600m (£502m) in 2016, compared with champagne's relatively paltry €333m.

In fact, such is our enthusiasm for Italian fizz, in May London will play host to the UK's first-ever Prosecco festival.

During the three-day event, eight of Italy's best prosecco producers will showcase their products, and connoisseurs will be taught how to quaff like a pro with a series of masterclasses on everything from the different types of fizz out there to how to pair it with food.

Progrigio, sadly, is unlikely to feature.