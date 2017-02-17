FTSE 100 7274.12 -0.05%
The best Twitter reactions to Tony Blair's speech at Open Britain

Caitlin Morrison
Tony Blair says Brexit doesn't necessarily need to happen (Source: Getty)

Tony Blair made an impassioned speech in the City of London this morning calling on the British people to "rise up" and fight against Brexit.

The former PM was speaking at the launch of his new campaign for the UK to remain in the European Union.

"People voted without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit," said Blair.

"As these terms become clear, it is their right to change their mind."

Read more: The full text of Tony Blair's Open Britain speech on Brexit

Unsurprisingly, Blair's words elicited strong reactions on line. Here's a selection of the best responses on Twitter:

Some were pro-Tony

Some were not

And some people feel like there's been a time warp

