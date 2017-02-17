Tony Blair made an impassioned speech in the City of London this morning calling on the British people to "rise up" and fight against Brexit.
The former PM was speaking at the launch of his new campaign for the UK to remain in the European Union.
"People voted without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit," said Blair.
"As these terms become clear, it is their right to change their mind."
Read more: The full text of Tony Blair's Open Britain speech on Brexit
Unsurprisingly, Blair's words elicited strong reactions on line. Here's a selection of the best responses on Twitter:
Some were pro-Tony
Whatever you feel about Tony Blair, and yes Iraq will forever stain his reputation, he's a marvellous orator and speaks much sense on Brexit https://t.co/lwNtgSCoXH— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 17, 2017
Blair has already offered a more consistent, principled, emotionally-engaging argument on Brexit than any other Lab figure since June 23rd.— Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 17, 2017
#TonyBlair painted a pretty accurate picture of Theresa May's 'Hard Brexit at all costs' pic.twitter.com/CSCq6zP4NV— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) February 17, 2017
Tony Blair answering questions after his important and brilliant speech at Bloomberg @Open_Britain @tonyblairoffice pic.twitter.com/rTDJ1eTrAO— Mike Gapes (@MikeGapes) February 17, 2017
Some were not
When I stood against Tony Blair in 2001 and lost, I accepted the verdict of the people. Today he's trying to overturn the referendum result— Douglas Carswell MP (@DouglasCarswell) February 17, 2017
I can't even be bothered to get angry at arch-Remoaner Tony Blair today. I feel sorry for him. He just doesn't get it, does he?— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) February 17, 2017
Tony Blair's plan for two year campaign to overturn the #Euref is no way forward. Respect the result - fight for best deal.— Caroline Flint (@CarolineFlintMP) February 17, 2017
I defend Tony Blair as a great Labour leader who improved lives of my constituents. I do this a lot. His speech today won't help.— Jenny Chapman (@JennyChapman) February 17, 2017
Text from Tony Blair: "I'm BACK! Miss me?!" No.— Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) February 17, 2017
And some people feel like there's been a time warp
Roy Jones and Tony Blair all over my timeline. It's the 90s again, I had my youthful vigour then. I'm not listening to fucking Oasis though.— 3rdTimeLuckySmigga (@paulhindley82) February 17, 2017
@tonyblairoffice being the harbinger of doom again... didn't we see the same thing in the 90s?!#womd #brexit https://t.co/IY5sASdeob— Lee Hughes (@leehughes99) February 17, 2017
You know how everyone hated 90s music for ages and then it came back and it was sort of cool. I think it will take longer with Tony Blair. https://t.co/zagttboHYQ— Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliamsMEN) February 17, 2017