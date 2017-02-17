Caitlin Morrison

Tony Blair made an impassioned speech in the City of London this morning calling on the British people to "rise up" and fight against Brexit.

The former PM was speaking at the launch of his new campaign for the UK to remain in the European Union.

"People voted without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit," said Blair.

"As these terms become clear, it is their right to change their mind."

Read more: The full text of Tony Blair's Open Britain speech on Brexit

Unsurprisingly, Blair's words elicited strong reactions on line. Here's a selection of the best responses on Twitter:

Some were pro-Tony

Whatever you feel about Tony Blair, and yes Iraq will forever stain his reputation, he's a marvellous orator and speaks much sense on Brexit https://t.co/lwNtgSCoXH — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 17, 2017

Blair has already offered a more consistent, principled, emotionally-engaging argument on Brexit than any other Lab figure since June 23rd. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 17, 2017

Tony Blair answering questions after his important and brilliant speech at Bloomberg @Open_Britain @tonyblairoffice pic.twitter.com/rTDJ1eTrAO — Mike Gapes (@MikeGapes) February 17, 2017

Some were not

When I stood against Tony Blair in 2001 and lost, I accepted the verdict of the people. Today he's trying to overturn the referendum result — Douglas Carswell MP (@DouglasCarswell) February 17, 2017

I can't even be bothered to get angry at arch-Remoaner Tony Blair today. I feel sorry for him. He just doesn't get it, does he? — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) February 17, 2017

Tony Blair's plan for two year campaign to overturn the #Euref is no way forward. Respect the result - fight for best deal. — Caroline Flint (@CarolineFlintMP) February 17, 2017

I defend Tony Blair as a great Labour leader who improved lives of my constituents. I do this a lot. His speech today won't help. — Jenny Chapman (@JennyChapman) February 17, 2017

Text from Tony Blair: "I'm BACK! Miss me?!" No. — Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) February 17, 2017

And some people feel like there's been a time warp

Roy Jones and Tony Blair all over my timeline. It's the 90s again, I had my youthful vigour then. I'm not listening to fucking Oasis though. — 3rdTimeLuckySmigga (@paulhindley82) February 17, 2017

@tonyblairoffice being the harbinger of doom again... didn't we see the same thing in the 90s?!#womd #brexit https://t.co/IY5sASdeob — Lee Hughes (@leehughes99) February 17, 2017