The best Twitter reactions to Donald Trump's press conference

Caitlin Morrison

Donald Trump held a press conference last night - and nobody really knows what happened.

The US President dismissed concerns over connections between the White House and Russia, and launched another attack on the media.

The President fired his national security officer, Mike Flynn, earlier this week after it emerged that Flynn had lied to vice President Mike Pence about discussing sanctions with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office.

Last night, Trump accused the media of falsely reporting that his campaign team had been in contact with Russian intelligence officials, and denied having any contact with Moscow in the run-up to last November's election.

"The leaks are absolutely real. The news is fake," was Trump's somewhat confusing summary of the situation.

While Trump may not have provided much clarity on Washington's position re:Russia, his statements to the press did lead to some great Twitter reactions.

That "leaks are real, news is fake" quote caused (understandable) consternation:

Trump: "The leaks are real. The news is fake." pic.twitter.com/4kSGbruPTs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 16, 2017

Trump's comments on uranium also provoked much hilarity. The President said: “You know what uranium is, right? This thing called nuclear weapons, like lots of things are done with uranium, including some bad things.” Twitter user @Fred_Delicious picked that up and ran with it:

DONALD TRUMP'S GUIDE TO THE ELEMENTS pic.twitter.com/gAOCUGdJmW — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) February 16, 2017

Did the Simpsons predict the press conference, like it has so many other events of late?

Last night's event was a gift to Saturday Night Live:

SNL writers returning from lunch, just tuning into this Trump press conference pic.twitter.com/BHEpu4EcNj — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 16, 2017

And while he may have intended just the opposite, Trump did manage to elicit some sympathy for the press: