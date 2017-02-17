Tony Blair says the British people should rise up and stop Brexit

Jasper Jolly

Tony Blair will this morning make a dramatic return to the front line of British politics, launching a new campaign for the UK to remain in the European Union.

The former Prime Minister will tell the British people to “rise up” against the referendum vote and stop the process of leaving the Union, according to remarks released to the BBC.

Britons voted to leave the EU "without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit", Blair is expected to say in the speech organised by Open Britain, a pro-EU campaign group born out of the Remain campaign.

And in a reference towards comments made by current Prime Minister Theresa May, Blair will "build support for finding a way out from the present rush over the cliff's edge."

May previously said the UK would pursue a transitional deal to avoid a “cliff edge” for British business, after industry groups expressed fears of an abrupt change to World Trade Organisation (WTO) trade terms if no changeover plans are agreed.

Blair will also say “the term 'Hard Brexit' requires amendment. The policy is now 'Brexit at any cost'."

"Our challenge is to expose, relentlessly, the actual cost,” he will add.

The House of Commons has voted through a bill enabling the government to trigger Article 50, the clause of the Treaty of the European Union which allows nations to leave the union.

However, Blair hopes for an uprising of people to turn back the process started when 52 per cent of the electorate voted to leave the EU.