Frank Dalleres

Schoolboy snooker star Jackson Page hopes to join the professional ranks as soon as possible despite reaching the end of his fairytale run at the Welsh Open.

The 15-year-old, who made headlines by beating two more experienced players after being granted a wildcard for the Cardiff event, lost 4-0 to world No4 Judd Trump on Thursday.

Page, who won £3,500 in prize money for his run to the last 32, said: “It’s an unbelievable experience – it’s great. I can’t wait to hopefully come back next year. I’m definitely going to try to turn pro as soon as possible.

“I’d have been happy even if I got knocked out first round, as long as I gave it a good go. To win two games is great. You can’t ask for too much at my age against Judd.”

Trump, a former World Championship finalist who has won six ranking titles, praised the promise of his young opponent.

“It’s good to see someone from Great Britain getting through,” he said.

“Hopefully with some coaching and some experienced people around him he can push on. There are a few things he needs to work on and learn, but the potential you can see.”

Former World Champion Terry Griffiths, however, warned against expecting too much from Page, who saw off Jason Weston and John Astley in previous rounds.

“You don’t want to put pressure on the lad,” said Griffiths. “He’s 15, he’s playing amateur snooker, he’s playing underage amateur snooker, so there’s a long way to go. But he’s got the talent, he’s got good people behind him. He may come through in the professional game.”