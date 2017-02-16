Betting: Millwall to continue Foxes horror show with cup win over Leicester

Ben Cleminson

When the film of Jamie Vardy’s rise from non-league to the Premier League title is made, the sequel might end up being just as entertaining.

After Leicester pulled off possibly the greatest sporting achievement of all time last season, the follow-up this term has been less rom-com, more horror film.

The Foxes sit just two points off the bottom of the table, and are the only team in the Football League yet to score in 2017.

Claudio Ranieri, just nine months after guiding Leicester to the championship, is under severe pressure.

FIFA’s coach of the year for 2016 is the bookies favourite to be the next top-flight manager sacked – the popular Italian is as short as 4/7 with some firms.

After Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to relegation rivals left them in peril, Ranieri faces the prospect of further embarrassment in the FA Cup against Millwall on Saturday.

The Lions are on a fine run of form – unbeaten in 12 matches, including wins over Premier League Bournemouth and Watford in the last two rounds.

The 2003 cup finalists have climbed seven league places in two months, and sit on the brink of the League One play-offs.

However, Millwall’s biggest recent victory might be staving off developers that threatened the New Den.

Expect a typically vociferous atmosphere as the Lions welcome Leicester to south London.

League One beating the Premier League will always be classified as a shock, but with Millwall in such good form, and Leicester so bad, it’s the only result I can see.

A home victory is 7/4 with 188Bet.

Neil Harris’ side haven’t conceded a goal in five matches, with highly rated 23-year-old keeper Jordan Archer performing miracles in the Millwall net.

Considering Leicester’s inability to score, and the looming Champions League knock-out match against Sevilla on Wednesday meaning changes will be inevitable, the Lions will certainly fancy their chances of piling even more pressure on Ranieri.

I’d be surprised if this one was a goalscoring blockbuster – so I’ll be selling total goals at 2.35 with Sporting Index.

Pointers

Millwall - 7/4 (188Bet)

Sell total goals - 2.35 (Sporting Index)