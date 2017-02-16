Ben Cleminson

Fulham will be aiming for another Premier League scalp in the FA Cup when they host Tottenham in the fifth round on Sunday.

The Cottagers sealed their place in the last-16 with a convincing 4-1 victory over Hull City, and Slavisa Jokanovic’s side are in excellent form heading into the clash.

The west London side are performing above all expectations this season and find themselves just outside the Championship play-off places.

Four wins in their last five games has left Craven Cottage bouncing, with captain Tom Cairney proving why Premier League sides are keeping a watchful eye.

The playmaker has a goal and three assists in those victories but faces one his toughest tasks of the season against a physically strong Tottenham side.

It’s a busy few weeks for Spurs, who play in Belgium for their Europa League tie with Gent tonight, and will then face their London rivals in the FA Cup before the return European leg at Wembley next Thursday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side suffered a disappointing defeat away to Liverpool last weekend and saw their faint Premier League title hopes take another dent.

The Argentinian is also likely to give some of his fringe players a run-out with the likes of Vincent Janssen, and Moussa Sissoko poised to start.

However, Spurs won’t be planning on taking the competition likely, with Pochettino keen to bring some silverware to White Hart Lane sooner rather than later.

But with the Premier League side’s travels likely to take their toll, plus Fulham’s fine home form, I think the Cottagers can cause another upset.

I’ll be backing a home win at 31/10 with 188Bet.

Both sides love to attack, and after the last two games at Craven Cottage finished 3-2, I envision another open encounter on Sunday.

I suggest buying goals at 3.1 with Sporting Index.

Pointers

Fulham win - 31/10 (188Bet)

Buy total goals - 3.1 (Sporting Index)