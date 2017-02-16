William Turvill

An investment bank which counts Jay Z among its clients has reported record revenues for 2016.

GCA has reported a turnover of £148m and earnings before interest and taxation of £27m for the year to 31 December.

Read more: Boutique investment bank Zeus triumphs in biggest IPO of 2017 so far

The results are the first to be reported since Japanese investment bank GCA merged with Altium to create the firm’s European business GCA Altium, which is headquartered in Manchester.

GCA successfully completed 133 deals over the course of the year. Recent deals included advising popstar Jay Z on the sale of his stake in the Tidal music streaming business and BooHoo.com on its takeover of Pretty Little Thing.

The European business completed a total of 66 transactions, including advising casual UK dining chain Loungers on its £137m sale to Lion Capital.

Read more: The special US-UK M&A relationship survives Brexit vote

“These are the first results to be reported since our merger, and I am delighted that they show exactly why we followed this route,” said GCA Altium chief executive Phil Adams. “We now have a balanced business with similar scale in employees and revenues across each of Europe, Asia and the US.

“With 14 offices across 10 countries, we are a truly integrated and focused M&A business, differentiating the firm from many of our competitors, and these results highlight that we are a major player on the global stage, as well as in our local markets.”