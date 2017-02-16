Courtney Goldsmith

British households could be hit by an extra £256 added to their energy bills when several tariffs expire at the end of the month.

On the 28 February, 27 fixed dual fuel tariffs are set to end from suppliers including Extra Energy, Npower, and EDF, meaning customers could be rolled onto their supplier's standard variable tariff, new research shows.

Of those, 25 will increase rates for customers by an average of £256.32 if moved to a new tariff, said data from comparison website GoCompare.com.

Extra Energy is posting some of the highest average annual price rises across their tariffs. Customers on their tariff called Fresh Fixed Price February 2017 v4 will see their average annual bill increase by £361.20, or 47 per cent.

Other firms with similar increases are Better Energy, British Gas, Co-operative, EDF, First Utility, GnERY, Npower and Places for People Energy.

A number of high-profile rate hikes have occurred over the past few weeks as both ScottishPower and Npower announced they will have to raise prices.

Ben Wilson, a spokesperson for GoCompare.com Energy said customers should review their bill and switch to a cheaper provider.

