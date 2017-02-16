FTSE 100 7273.73 -0.39%
Thursday 16 February 2017 4:06pm

These are the energy providers rolling customers onto higher tariffs at the end of the month - and the cheapest deals

Courtney Goldsmith
Energy bills are rising again (Source: Getty)

British households could be hit by an extra £256 added to their energy bills when several tariffs expire at the end of the month.

On the 28 February, 27 fixed dual fuel tariffs are set to end from suppliers including Extra Energy, Npower, and EDF, meaning customers could be rolled onto their supplier's standard variable tariff, new research shows.

Of those, 25 will increase rates for customers by an average of £256.32 if moved to a new tariff, said data from comparison website GoCompare.com.

Extra Energy is posting some of the highest average annual price rises across their tariffs. Customers on their tariff called Fresh Fixed Price February 2017 v4 will see their average annual bill increase by £361.20, or 47 per cent.

Other firms with similar increases are Better Energy, British Gas, Co-operative, EDF, First Utility, GnERY, Npower and Places for People Energy.

A number of high-profile rate hikes have occurred over the past few weeks as both ScottishPower and Npower announced they will have to raise prices.

Ben Wilson, a spokesperson for GoCompare.com Energy said customers should review their bill and switch to a cheaper provider.

The 10 cheapest fixed dual fuel energy tariffs

Supplier Tariff Average Cost Fixed or Variable Cancellation Penalties
Iresa Limited IRESA Flex4 12-month Fixed Direct Debit £833.72 Fixed None
Future Energy Future Variable Tracker £860.69 Variable None
White Rose Energy White Rose Energy Fluid £864.15 Variable None
Tonik Tonik Positive Energy v2 £879.70 Fixed None
Toto Energy Go With the Flow - Direct Debit £884.81 Variable None
Avro Energy Simple and Switch £887.44 Fixed Variable

