Helen Cahill

Sainsbury's has been fined £1.5m for not paying 37,000 Argos workers the national minimum wage.

The business said it was paying back current and previous workers £64 each, with the total cost coming to £2.4m.

Sainsbury's was made aware of the problem before it merged with Argos last year and said it was seeking to deal with it as quickly as possible.

The fine handed to Sainsbury's is bigger than that faced by Sports Direct when it was fined for not paying its workers the national minimum wage.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

