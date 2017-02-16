Eight fire engines and 40 firefighters tackling blaze in east London

Caitlin Morrison

Eight fire engines have been deployed to tackle a blaze reported on Bidder Street in Canning Town, east London.

The London Fire Brigade said more than 40 firefighters are at the scene, and warned members of the public to avoid the area if possible. Locals have been instructed to keep doors and windows closed.

8 fire engines & over 40 firefighters are tackling a blaze on Bidder Street in #CanningTown. More soon © @TheUrbanHunter pic.twitter.com/yojFfRUQ5G — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 16, 2017

We've got 8 fire engines at the scene. Avoid the area if possible & if you are near to it please keep your doors & windows closed https://t.co/Y5gJVa6mQF — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 16, 2017

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.