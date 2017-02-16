FTSE 100 7285.55 -0.23%
Thursday 16 February 2017 3:18pm

Eight fire engines and 40 firefighters tackling blaze in east London

Caitlin Morrison
A fire engine heads to London's Aldgate
Eight fire engines were deployed (Source: Getty)

Eight fire engines have been deployed to tackle a blaze reported on Bidder Street in Canning Town, east London.

The London Fire Brigade said more than 40 firefighters are at the scene, and warned members of the public to avoid the area if possible. Locals have been instructed to keep doors and windows closed.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

