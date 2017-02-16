Emma Haslett

If your team is looking a bit peaky at the moment, or you can't shift that lingering cold, there might be an easy way to restore health and vitality, scientists have found: the humble Vitamin D pill.

A new study, published in the British Medical Journal, has suggested Vitamin D supplements could be more effective than the flu vaccine (although that's largely because to prevent one case of flu, 40 people need to be vaccinated).

The study, of 11,321 people, found the vitamin helped to prevent acute respiratory tract infection, it said. So effective could it be, the paper argues food should be fortified with Vitamin D to help the wellbeing of the general population.

"We also show that people who are very deficient in vitamin D and those receiving daily or weekly supplementation... experienced particular benefit," it explained.

"Our results add to the body of evidence supporting the introduction of public health measures such as food fortification to improve vitamin D status, particularly in settings where profound vitamin D deficiency is common."