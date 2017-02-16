All change at Bob Diamond's Atlas Mara as chief exec steps down

Emma Haslett

Atlas Mara, the African investment vehicle owned by former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, has unveiled plans for a shake-up.

The investor, which in October reported a 70 per cent slide in pre-tax profits, said chief executive John Vitalo had stepped down, with a replacement to be announced in "due course".

The news comes shortly after the departure of chairman Arnold Ekpe, who stepped down in October.

Meanwhile, the company said today it had raised $13.5m (£10.8m) from a placing of 7m new shares, representing just over 10 per cent of the company's issued share capital.

Diamond, who's been in situ as chairman since Ekpe's departure, bought 784,000 of the new shares, while senior managers bought 116,000.

The company said it will use the cash to support its operational growth through the rollout and expansion of its global markets and treasury business, scaling up its digital finance business, and for general corporate purposes.

Shares in the London-listed company were down 0.36 per cent at $2.10 in mid-morning trading.