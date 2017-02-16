Seven-year-old girl asks Google for a job - and gets a reply from the boss

Dear Google boss, My name is Chloe and when I am bigger I would like to get a job with Google. I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the Olympics, I go swimming on Saturday and a Tuesday. My dad said I can sit on beanbags and go down slides and ride go-karts in a job in Google. I like computers too and have a tablet I play games on. My dad gave me a game where I have to move a robot up and down squares, he said it will be good for me to learn about computers. My dad said he will get me a computer one day. I am 7 years old and my teachers tell my mum and dad I am very good in class and am good at my spelling and reading and my sums. My dad told me if I carry on being good and learning then one day I will be able to have a job at Google. My sister Hollie is also very clever but she likes doll(s) and dressing up, she is 5. My dad told me to give you an application to get a job in Google. I don't really know what one of them is but he said a letter will do for now. Thank you for reading my letter, I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father Christmas. Goodbye. Chloe Bridgewater, age 7