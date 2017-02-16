Seven-year-old girl asks Google for a job - and gets a reply from the boss

In days gone by, parents might have held ambitions for their children to become doctors, lawyers or teachers.
Nowadays, it's all about getting a foot in the door of one of the big tech firms. With competition for these roles being so fierce however, it takes an application with a difference to attract the notice of the top brass.
Seven-year-old Chloe Bridgewater certainly took this into account when she wrote a letter addressed to "Google boss", asking if she could one day work at the tech giant.
Her letter - which was shared with Business Insider - read as follows:
|
Dear Google boss,
My name is Chloe and when I am bigger I would like to get a job with Google. I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the Olympics, I go swimming on Saturday and a Tuesday.
My dad said I can sit on beanbags and go down slides and ride go-karts in a job in Google.
I like computers too and have a tablet I play games on. My dad gave me a game where I have to move a robot up and down squares, he said it will be good for me to learn about computers. My dad said he will get me a computer one day.
I am 7 years old and my teachers tell my mum and dad I am very good in class and am good at my spelling and reading and my sums.
My dad told me if I carry on being good and learning then one day I will be able to have a job at Google.
My sister Hollie is also very clever but she likes doll(s) and dressing up, she is 5.
My dad told me to give you an application to get a job in Google. I don't really know what one of them is but he said a letter will do for now.
Thank you for reading my letter, I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father Christmas.
Goodbye.
Chloe Bridgewater, age 7
And it looks like Google boss Sundar Pichai appreciates the direct approach - judging by his reply anyway.
|
Dear Chloe,
Thank you so much for your letter. I'm glad that you like computers and robots, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology. I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to - from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics. I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school! :)
All the best to you and your family.
Sincerely,
Sundar Pichai
We imagine the mailmen at Google HQ in California could finding themselves delivering more letters than usual for the next while...