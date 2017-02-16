Courtney Goldsmith

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opened an initial investigation into Heineken's £403m deal to snap up British pub operator Punch Taverns.

The UK watchdog will consider whether the deal would reduce competition and choice for customers and whether it needs to launch an in-depth investigation into the takeover. The deadline for the first phase's decision is 24 April.

Pub landlords have criticised the takeover for this very reason. The Punch Tenant Network, an independent group that represent's Punch's publicans, fears Heineken's limited number of own-brand products, which include Foster's lager and Strongbow cider, will dash out any pub individuality.

The Dutch brewing giant has responded to concerns, saying it intends to work with the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) to ensure tenants continue to have access to a wide range of quality beers from small, independent breweries.

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Star Pubs & Bars said: "Our commitment to work with SIBA should give tenants confidence. As we have consistently said, we will start with what is right for each of the pubs joining us and we will work together with licensees to ensure they have the right drinks on offer to suit the specific needs of each pub."

A spokesperson today said Heineken will be "fully cooperating" with the CMA. "This morning’s announcement confirms an important and fully expected stage in the process to finalise our acquisition."

Punch shareholders voted to approve the takeover bid of 180p-per-share last week.

Heineken reported yesterday its net profit fell more than 18 per cent, but its shares rose on plans to target margin growth after improvements in 2016.