William Turvill

Deutsche Boerse chief executive Carsten Kengeter has asked the media and shareholders to “bear with me” as he is investigated over alleged insider trading.

Speaking at a media conference after the German company’s full-year results, Kengeter also said the investigation by Frankfurt’s Public Prosecutor’s Office has “affected me personally very much”.

Read more: Under-fire Deutsche Boerse boss set for grilling at full-year conference

“Insider trading is against my innermost conviction,” he said, pointing out that the December 2015 share purchase was part of a remuneration programme and was publicised immediately.

The authorities searched Kengeter’s office and apartment in Frankfurt earlier this month.

Read more: Exchanges bullish over mega-deal's prospects

They are investigating the suspicion that Kengeter bought 60,000 shares worth around €4.5m (£3.8m) on 14 December 2015 after merger talks between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange had begun.

Deutsche Boerse’s board has given its backing to Kengeter.