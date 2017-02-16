FTSE 100 7273.26 -0.40%
views
Thursday 16 February 2017 9:24am

Deutsche Boerse boss: Insider trading allegations have "affected me personally very much"

William Turvill
Follow William
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Rapid growth of tech ecosystem fuelling demand for office space
DAX Breaks 10,000 Mark
The London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse agreed a £21bn merger last March (Source: Getty)

Deutsche Boerse chief executive Carsten Kengeter has asked the media and shareholders to “bear with me” as he is investigated over alleged insider trading.

Speaking at a media conference after the German company’s full-year results, Kengeter also said the investigation by Frankfurt’s Public Prosecutor’s Office has “affected me personally very much”.

Read more: Under-fire Deutsche Boerse boss set for grilling at full-year conference

“Insider trading is against my innermost conviction,” he said, pointing out that the December 2015 share purchase was part of a remuneration programme and was publicised immediately.

The authorities searched Kengeter’s office and apartment in Frankfurt earlier this month.

Read more: Exchanges bullish over mega-deal's prospects

They are investigating the suspicion that Kengeter bought 60,000 shares worth around €4.5m (£3.8m) on 14 December 2015 after merger talks between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange had begun.

Deutsche Boerse’s board has given its backing to Kengeter.

Tags

Related articles

Advisers on London Stock Exchange-Deutsche Boerse deal could rake in £305m
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

Euronext shareholders approve clearing deal as company awaits LSE-DB news
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

Deutsche Boerse board backs boss Carsten Kengeter despite trading probe
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff