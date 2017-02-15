Kraft Heinz sales fall 3.7 per cent

Helen Cahill

Kraft's share price fell in after-hours trading after its net profit missed forecasts.

The figures

Fourth quarter sales at the maker of Heinz ketchup and Kraft macaroni cheese fell 3.7 per cent, down from $7.12bn to $6.86bn.

Net profit, however, increased year-on-year from $285m to $944m, a jump over over 200 per cent.

Why it's interesting

This meant earnings came in at 77 cents per share, less than the 87 cents per share that analysts were expecting. Kraft Heinz's share price fell two per cent to $89.49 in after-hours trading.

What Kraft Heinz said

Kraft Heinz chief executive Bernado Hees said: "Looking forward, our objectives and opportunities are clear. But we need to sharpen our focus on profitable sales, and further improve our capabilities and execution to deliver another year of strong, sustainable growth in 2017."