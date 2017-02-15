FTSE 100 7302.41 +0.47%
views
Wednesday 15 February 2017 8:33pm

The HTC U Ultra is a 5.7-inch phablet with a dedicated notification screen and a whole lot of power

Steve Hogarty
Follow Steve
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk How do you raise funding if your tech startup is not based in London?
HTC U Ultra
4.0

HTC says that the design of its new phone is inspired by water. And to be fair, it does look wet and shiny, like a boy in a Hockney painting emerging from a swimming pool, skin glistening in the California sunlight.

The U Ultra’s all-glass, all-the-time aesthetic gives it a slick and glossy style that stands out from the army of metallic unibody handsets on the phone market. I like it a lot.

The phone is a real hand-stretcher, with a superb 5.7-inch, QHD display big enough to eat your dinner off. That’s more pixels than the new Huawei phablet, the Mate 9, and keen eyes will be able to spot the difference.

More remarkable is the inclusion of an always-on second screen, situated to the top right of the primary display and used to show notifications and other information without obscuring anything else you might be working on. You can see calendar reminders and weather updates here, or use it as a shortcut bar for contacts and apps. In practice it seems superfluous, too alien to the DNA of Android’s operating system to feel integrated. Beefed up battery management is another selling point, but do beware the (increasingly common) lack of 3.5mm headphone jack. A powerful, pretty and inventive phablet, the U Ultra will turn heads.

Related articles

Resident Evil 7 is a gruesome return to form for the horror series
Steve Hogarty
Steve Hogarty | Staff

The Huawei Mate 9 proves that phablets are still phashionable
Steve Hogarty
Steve Hogarty | Staff

Everything you need to know about Google's Pixel phone
Steve Hogarty
Steve Hogarty | Staff