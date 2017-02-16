Rebecca Smith

Low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced plans to open a UK base at London Luton Airport.

The new base in Britain, its 28th in total, will open on 18 June this year with a new Airbus A320 aircraft.

The carrier also plans to bolster its presence at Luton, where it is currently the second largest carrier, and increase the number of routes being served from the airport to 42.

The three new routes will fly from London to Tel Aviv in Israel, Prishtina in Kosovo and Kutaisi in Georgia.

Wizz Air is also upping the frequency of other routes; Suceava will run five times a week, Constanta four per week and Iasi flights will operate daily from June too.

Last year the airline carried more than five million passengers and this year it will have nearly 6.3m seats on sale across its Luton routes, marking a 13 per cent growth year-on-year.

The move comes after the airline warned UK growth would be tempered after the Brexit vote. In July last year, the Hungarian carrier said it was halving UK growth projections “as a direct result of Brexit” and would reallocate two additional aircraft marked for the UK to continental Europe.

Chief executive Jozsef Varadi said that while there had not been a change in passenger demand since the vote, the sterling slide had diminished the euro value of its sales.

Varadi said that this new announcement “underlines Wizz Air’s commitment to the UK”.

“By establishing base operations at London Luton, where Wizz is already the second largest operator and an important supporter of local jobs with our business partners, we are also creating direct local jobs with one of Europe’s fastest-growing airlines for the first time,” he added.

This month, Wizz Air will have flown 35m UK passengers on all routes. It first started flying from Luton in 2004.