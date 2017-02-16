City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover a tax advisory firm, property and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Lancaster Knox LLP

Heather Williams has joined Lancaster Knox LLP, the tax advisory and investigations specialists of the Knox Group, as director of tax investigations. Heather brings extensive experience in managing, resolving and litigating disputes across a broad spectrum of tax for high net worth individuals. She has a track record of resolving complex enquiries and investigations with HM Revenue & Customs and where resolution is not possible has taken forward cases to the tax tribunal, High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court. She is a recognised industry expert in advising clients on accelerated payment and follower notices and was at the forefront of challenging their imposition through judicial review. Her achievements have been recognised through her listing as one of Tax Journal’s “40 under 40” and her nomination as “Rising Star” in the 2016 Taxation Awards.

CBRE

Global real estate advisor CBRE has announced that Jonathan Stoddart has been promoted to head of London planning. Jonathan is based in the firm’s London West End office and has been at CBRE for over eight years. He has a breadth of experience in managing large, complex mixed-use projects through the planning and development process, predominantly in London and the South East. The firm has also appointed Will Lingard as a senior director in the London planning team. Will joins the firm in June from Turley and is the second senior hire in the team in recent months, following the arrival of senior director Lorraine Hughes in November. Will’s hire builds on the seven senior directors in the planning team who continue to drive the business forward, together with Emma Davies as executive director.

Keystone Law

Chancery Lane-based Keystone Law has appointed ex-senior prosecutor for the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) Claire Shaw. Claire, who arrives from a specialist in-house role at GE Global Investigations and also headed up Pinsent Mason’s anti-bribery and corruption team, will work across corporate, fraud and financial crime and litigation. Claire has almost three decades’ experience in advising on all aspects of white collar crime. This includes responding to and defending SFO cases and other regulatory investigations, corporate internal fraud and corruption investigations, and providing advice on directors’ liability under the criminal law. She has an in-depth knowledge of complex international cases and has advised both corporate and individual clients extensively, from dawn raids and police station attendance, through to negotiated settlement or trial and appeal.

