Hayley Kirton

If last month's Brexit case made you want to call the shots on some of the most important legal cases in the country, the opportunity to do so has just presented itself.

The Supreme Court has today kicked off the search for two new justices plus a new president of the court.

The vacancies have arisen because of the retirement of Lord Toulson last year, and the impending retirements of Lord Clarke and current court president Lord Neuberger.

To fill the slot of president, the court is looking for somebody with first class legal expertise along with strong communication and leadership skills to help steer the country's top court through the choppy legal waters that Brexit will no doubt create.

However, the legal institution will also be on a drive to increase the diversity of its judges.

The roles pay well too. A justice's salary is £215,000, while the president's salary is £222,000.

Having three vacancies crop up at once is unprecedented, the court said.

For those who are interested in tossing their hat into the ring, applications stay open until noon on 10 March. After shortlists and interviews, the names of the successful jobseekers will be announced by the government in July and they will take up their places in October, the start of the new legal year.