Frank Dalleres

City hotshot turned football manager Mark Warburton has denied Rangers’ assertion that he and his assistants offered their resignations before the club announced their departure last week.

Former RBS and AIG currency trader Warburton, who led Rangers to promotion last season after a successful spell in charge of Brentford, also accused the club of refusing to explain the resignation claims.

“We would like to formally place on record that at no stage did we resign from our positions at Rangers,” Warburton, David Weir and Frank McParland said in a statement released by the League Managers Association (LMA).

Read more: From City currency trader to football manager: the rise of Mark Warburton

“It is a matter of surprise to us, and to the LMA, which is advising all three of us, that despite its detailed public statements, the club has not answered key questions put to it by the LMA, in writing, requesting an explanation of why it suggested that we resigned from our positions.”

Rangers announced on Friday that they had accepted the resignations of Warburton and his aides, indicating that the move was to allow the trio to take charge at another team. That followed suggestions of interest from Nottingham Forest.

The 54-year-old Englishman, who quit his Square Mile career a decade ago to pursue a career in football coaching, steered Rangers back into the top-flight in his first season in charge.

The Ibrox outfit sit third in the Scottish Premiership, only goal difference behind Aberdeen but 27 points adrift of runaway leaders and fierce Glasgow rivals Celtic.