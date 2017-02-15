FTSE 100 7297.31 +0.40%
Wednesday 15 February 2017 12:03pm

Nigel Farage is staying away from the Stoke by-election campaign

Mark Sands
Voters will select the new Stoke Central MP on Thursday next week (Source: Getty)

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage is to give the Stoke Central by-election a wide-berth, despite the fact that his successor is currently battling to enter parliament in the midlands constituency.

Current Ukip boss Paul Nuttall is among the candidates to replace former Labour MP Tristram Hunt, who quit to take over London's V&A museum.

However, while Farage last week attended the constituency to support his party's candidate, the former Ukip leader is not expected to return, with just days to go before voters head to the polls.

City A.M. understands that Farage will give the campaign a wide berth thanks to a dispute with one-time party leadership contender Lisa Duffy.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

