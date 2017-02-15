Mark Sands

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage is to give the Stoke Central by-election a wide-berth, despite the fact that his successor is currently battling to enter parliament in the midlands constituency.

Current Ukip boss Paul Nuttall is among the candidates to replace former Labour MP Tristram Hunt, who quit to take over London's V&A museum.

However, while Farage last week attended the constituency to support his party's candidate, the former Ukip leader is not expected to return, with just days to go before voters head to the polls.

City A.M. understands that Farage will give the campaign a wide berth thanks to a dispute with one-time party leadership contender Lisa Duffy.

