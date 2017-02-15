FTSE 100 7297.31 +0.40%
EU parliament votes through landmark Canadian trade deal

Hayley Kirton
FRANCE-CANADA-EU-DIPLOMAVY
Parts of the CETA deal can now come into force almost eight years after talks began (Source: Getty)

The EU parliament has given the thumbs up to the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the EU-Canada free trade deal.

The deal, which has been almost eight years in the making, risked crumbling late last year, when the parliament of the Belgian region of Wallonia refused to give it the green light over concerns regarding labour laws and protections for its farmers.

However, the Belgian government has since stepped in to soothe the region's fears, and the deal was signed last October.

That took the deal to the stage of parliamentary approval, which was officially granted by MEPs earlier today.

Approval means that some parts of the deal, such as reduced tariffs on trade, can be applied provisionally while the deal goes through the lengthy process of formal ratification by each of the European member states.

In a statement issued after the vote, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said: "This progressive agreement is an opportunity to shape globalisation together and influence the setting of global trade rules. The best example of this is the work that we are already doing with our Canadian friends to establish multilateral rules to deal with investment issues.

"I now call on all member states to conduct an inclusive and thorough discussion at national level with the relevant stakeholders in the context of the national ratification process of the agreement".

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

