Oliver Gill

Magic circle law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is upping sticks and leaving its Fleet Street London headquarters to be closer to some of its top City clients.

Freshfields has agreed terms with Brookfield Property Partners to move into 100 Bishopsgate from the summer of 2021. The move ends a long association with its iconic headquarters in Whitefriars, where it has been a tenant since 1989.

The law firm has signed a 20 year lease and will occupy floors 20-32 of the 37-storey, 181 metre-high tower.

Freshfields' London managing partner Julian Long said the new location will enable the firm to "deliver exceptional service to our clients".

He added:

We had a number of attractive options available to us; 100 Bishopsgate really stood out as the best environment for our people and our business.

Freshfields will join City heavyweights Royal Bank of Canada (which is taking floors one to nine) and Jefferies (floors 11 to 15) as tenants at 100 Bishopsgate, the offices are expected to reach practical completion in 2018, and today's news takes pre-let tenancy of the block up to 71 per cent.

"The building will now be home to three of the world’s most prestigious financial and professional services companies underpinning its status as one of the most prized addresses in London," said Martin Jepson, chief executive officer of Brookfield's UK office.