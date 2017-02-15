Emma Haslett

These shares are so expensive, you need a mortgage just to buy one: last night "A" shares of Berkshire Hathaway, the vehicle founded by legendary investor Warren Buffett, rose above $250,000 dollars for the first time.

The company's shares closed 0.8 per cent higher last night, at $250,419. That means shares have surged more than 15 per cent since the result of the US Presidential election was announced in November.

There's evidence Buffett, famous for his enthusiasm for Cherry Coke, has been on something of a shopping spree since then: in an interview last month, the so-called Sage of Omaha said he had bought $12bn (£9.6bn) of stock since the election - although he didn't give any indication as to which sectors he had targeted.

Meanwhile, filings made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in November showed Berkshire had bought $20bn of stocks in the first nine months of 2016, taking stakes in the US' top four airlines - American, United Continental, Delta and Southwest.

In May last year Buffett revealed he had bought almost 10m Apple shares, despite the company struggling to sell iPhones in a saturated market (although in recent results it suggested it was turning that around).

In October, Buffett was knocked off his long-held second spot on Forbes' rich list, pushed into third position by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who raked in $20bn over 2016, giving him a net worth of $67bn.

Meanwhile, the list showed Buffett's wealth had increased by $3.5bn to $65.5bn over the year.

