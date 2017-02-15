Caitlin Morrison

Trains between Stevenage and London Kings Cross and Moorgate are subject to delays this morning, because of an object caught on overhead wires at Brookmans Park.

National Rail said trains may be revised or delayed by up to 20 minutes, with disruption set to continue until 11AM.

NEW: Disruption between Stevenage and London Kings Cross / Moorgate expected until 11:00 #BrookmansPark https://t.co/zqiMXDyIrZ — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) February 15, 2017

Meanwhile, there are severe delays between London Blackfriars and St Pancras International folloiwing a broken down train earlier today.

Services running through Blackfriars station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes, with disruption expected until 10.15AM.

NEW: Delays between London #Blackfriars and London St Pancras International expected until 10:15 https://t.co/UjVCshJgOQ — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) February 15, 2017

Meanwhile, City commuters are gearing up for more transport chaos next week as London Underground drivers stage fresh strikes over staff movements.