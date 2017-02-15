FTSE 100 7302.88 +0.47%
Wednesday 15 February 2017 10:01am

Train services into Kings Cross and Moorgate disrupted by object caught on overhead wires

Caitlin Morrison
Trains running into Kings Cross are disrupted this morning (Source: Getty)

Trains between Stevenage and London Kings Cross and Moorgate are subject to delays this morning, because of an object caught on overhead wires at Brookmans Park.

National Rail said trains may be revised or delayed by up to 20 minutes, with disruption set to continue until 11AM.

Meanwhile, there are severe delays between London Blackfriars and St Pancras International folloiwing a broken down train earlier today.

Services running through Blackfriars station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes, with disruption expected until 10.15AM.

Meanwhile, City commuters are gearing up for more transport chaos next week as London Underground drivers stage fresh strikes over staff movements.

