Heineken forecasts margin growth ahead of its Punch Taverns takeover

Courtney Goldsmith

Heineken,the Dutch brewing giant who is buying British pub chain Punch Taverns, today said it's expanded its margins despite challenging economic conditions.

The figures

Net profit fell 18.6 per cent to €1.54bn (£1.31bn), while operating profit increased by 9.9 per cent to €3.54bn excluding currency movement and one-offs.

Sales in Heineken's premium segment increased 3.7 per cent, and consolidated beer volume grew three per cent overall with growth in America, Asia Pacific and Europe offsetting weaker volume in Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

The brewer lifted its annual dividend up 3.1 per cent at €1.34 a share from €1.3 a share in 2015.

Heineken's shares increased more than four per cent in morning trading.

Why it's interesting

Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, is committed to growing its brand. It's now in the process of tying up acquisitions of Japanese rival Kirin's Brazilian operations and the UK's Punch Taverns.

However, the Dutch company has been met with opposition from Punch Taverns' landlords, who say the takeover will result in reduced beer and cider options for customers.

While sales improved in large European markets, Mexico and Asia, the company didn't perform as well in Nigeria, one of its top four markets, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Russia.

The maker of Tiger and Sol was hit by a negative impact from currencies comparable to last year and said economic conditions are expected to remain volatile in 2017.

It's set to meet its medium-term target for operating margin expansion of 40 basis points this year after a 54 point improvement in 2016.

What Heineken said

Jean-Francois van Boxmeer, chief executive and chairman said: