Caitlin Morrison

The European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt yesterday accused the Brexit movement of destroying Sir Winston Churchill's legacy.

Verhofstadt told MEPs in Strasbourg that Churchill would have voted to Remain in last June's referendum.

"In May 1947, in the Albert Hall in London Churchill, the British Bulldog, made it very clear what he wanted. And I quote: 'I present the idea of a United Europe in which our country will play a decisive part. (…) as a member of the European family'," he said.

“Yes, the Tories were openly pro-European at that time."

Eurosceptics can twist the words from the British Bulldog all they want. But they have squandered Churchill's legacy.

Leading Brexiteer and former Ukip leader Nigel Farage said last night that he felt like he was "attending a meeting of a religious sect" in Strasbourg.

"It’s as if the global revolution of 2016; Brexit, Trump, the Italian rejection of the referendum, has completely bypassed you," Farage continued.

"Mr Verhofstadt this morning said that people want more Europe; they don’t. The people want less Europe. And we see this again and again when people have referendums and they reject aspects of EU membership."

Verhofstadt, a former Belgian Prime Minister, was appointed last September to lead Brexit talks. Soon after taking up the role, he called for a speedy divorce process.