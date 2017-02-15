Rebecca Smith

Here's a treat for those often in a hurry.

Jaguar and Shell have teamed up to launch the first in-car payment system for petrol. So you'll actually be able to pay for your fuel through an app on the car's touchscreen at Shell service stations.

You drive up, use the car's touchscreen to select how much fuel you're after and pay. An electronic receipt will be displayed on the touchscreen and also, a copy will be sent directly from the pump to the driver's email address so it can be added to accounting or expenses software.

There are of course some conditions... Drivers will be able to use PayPal or Apple Pay via their touchscreen to pay. Android Pay will be added later this year.

Jaguar has said this comes with many pros e.g. parents can pay without waking children or leaving them in the car unattended. And for company car users, journeys and receipts can be logged via the car's touchscreen.

And it's also going to help anyone seething at the sight of a queue to pay.

Shell's app will be available across the entire Jaguar and Land Rover ranges. The payment by car will initially be doable in the UK, and then rolled out globally.

Peter Virk, Jaguar Land Rover's director of connected car and future technology, said:

In a world where cash is no longer king, customers are increasingly using electronic payments and contactless cards. Making a payment directly from a car’s touchscreen will make refuelling quicker and easier. With this new system you can choose any pump on the forecourt and pay for the fuel even if you’ve forgotten your wallet or can’t find your credit or debit card.

