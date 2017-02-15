Rebecca Smith

It was only earlier this week that it looked like we wouldn't be seeing more Tube strikes for the foreseeable future...

But now, City workers, you better brace yourselves as the RMT has announced a fresh walkout next week that's going to cause some travel disruption in the capital.

When will the strike take place?

Drivers will walk out from 9pm on Tuesday 21 February until 9pm Wednesday 22 February.

What it's about?

The row's over what RMT has called the "forced displacement" of eight drivers from their home depots to others in central London. The union says if London Underground proceeds with the changes "they will start shunting drivers around at the drop of a hat".

LU says the staff were under-utilised and there are agreements with the trade unions allowing them to move such drivers "to the places where they are really needed".

Which lines and stations will it affect?

The Central and Waterloo & City Lines, though there may also be a knock-on impact on others as they get busier as a result.

What's running when?

In the last strike over this dispute, there was no service east of Leytonstone on the Central Line and reduced service on the rest of the line (with service starting up to an hour later than usual). Trains ran:

About every five minutes between North Acton & Leytonstone at peak times (every 10 mins off peak)

About every 10 minutes between North Acton & West Ruislip / Ealing Broadway (every 20 mins off peak)

Here's how service on the Central line looked:

What will the bus situation be?

TfL is in the midst of compiling travel plans to "minimise disruption to customers" as much as possible.

Last time out, it boosted bus services for customers east of Leytonstone. There was also a shuttle bus between Epping and Chingford calling at Epping, Debden, Loughton and Chingford, providing connections to London Overground services.

Where can I find out more?

Check back later on TfL's Tube site which will update with more details on the upcoming strike and all the other services available.

Any chance it won't happen?

It's possible. The unions and TfL did manage to come to an agreement over a separate dispute regarding staffing levels and ticket office closures - the TSSA called off its overtime ban in the row and accepted a deal earlier this week.

So keep your fingers crossed...