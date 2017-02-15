Jack Dorsey gave Twitter a really expensive Valentine's Day present

Caitlin Morrison

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey celebrated Valentine's Day with a big confidence boost for the social network.

Dorsey bought just over $7m (£5.6m) worth of Twitter stock - and of course, tweeted about it, using the romantic hashtag #LoveTwitter.

The Twitter boss, who also founded payments company Square, snapped up 63,007 shares worth $15.8715, and 362,991 shares worth $16.5294, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission documents he posted online yesterday.

Twitter stock plummeted last week on its results for the fourth quarter, losing 12 per cent before the bell on Friday when it revealed revenues had inched up by just one per cent.

Shares in Twitter closed up 4.5 per cent yesterday at $16.65.