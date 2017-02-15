FTSE 100 7268.56 -0.14%
Wednesday 15 February 2017 8:00am

Fresh Tube strike chaos is on the cards after the RMT sets new walkout for next week

Rebecca Smith
The RMT has announced fresh dates son after resolving a separate dispute over staffing
London Underground drivers will be staging a fresh strike next week on parts of the Central Line, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union announced today.

Drivers will walk out from 9pm on Tuesday 21 February until 9pm Wednesday 22 February in industrial action that could also cause disruption to the Waterloo & City line.

The walkout is over "displacement" of staff, involving the move of eight drivers from their home depots at the eastern end of the line to others in central London, meaning they have further to travel.

The RMT and Transport for London (TfL) have been approached for comment.

The union held a walkout over the same issue in January, where there was no service east of Leytonstone on the Central Line and reduced service on the rest of the line. It also caused overcrowding on other lines including the Victoria and Jubilee lines, as well as the London Overground as travellers looked for alternative routes into the capital.

Here's how the service looked for the last strike on the line:

And if you want to start planning in advance, these were the stations TfL signposted as likely to be particularly busy for the last Central Line strike:

  • Leytonstone, Leyton, Stratford, Mile End, Liverpool Street, Oxford Circus, Waterloo, Tottenham Court Road, Holborn, Bank, Monument, London Bridge, Embankment, North Ealing and Ealing Common stations
  • The Victoria line and stations along it, especially Walthamstow Central
  • The Jubilee line between London Bridge and Waterloo
  • TfL Rail services between Romford and Stratford, and particularly Ilford station
  • London Overground lines and stations between Liverpool Street and Chingford

So stay clear if you can...

It comes after the RMT suspended strikes in a separate dispute over staffing levels and ticket office closures after London Underground proposed a new deal. On Monday, the TSSA accepted LU's proposal and called off its overtime ban over the same issue.

