Ross McLean

England assistant coach Paul Gustard believes skipper Dylan Hartley’s presence in camp during the build-up to his side’s Six Nations clash with Italy is more vital than potential game-time with Northampton.

Hartley, who served a six-week suspension immediately prior to the tournament, played just 47 minutes against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday before being replaced by Saracens’ Jamie George.

Eddie Jones’s side do not play the Azzurri until 26 February, leaving the possibility for Hartley to gain match-fitness with Northampton in their Premiership tussle with Newcastle on Sunday.

“He’s the captain our our team and it’s important that he stays with us and trains with us,” said Gustard, who joined members of the squad for a spot of 10-pin bowling in Bayswater yesterday.

“A lot goes through Dylan as a conduit to the team. He does it brilliantly. He has a great relationship with Eddie. That is clear to see. There is mutual respect there.”

Flanker James Haskell will also stay with the squad rather than return to Wasps for their match at Sale at the weekend, despite having limited game-time since returning from a long-standing toe injury.