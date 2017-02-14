Ross McLean

Barcelona will have to make Champions League history if they are to progress to the quarter-finals after suffering a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital.

No team has overturned a four-goal deficit in the competition but that is the mountainous task facing Barcelona in the second leg at Camp Nou after PSG tore the five-time conquerors of Europe to shreds.

Former Manchester United winger Angel di Maria netted twice on his 29th birthday either side of a Julian Draxler strike, while Edinson Cavani, who turned 30 yesterday, added a fourth inside the final 20 minutes.

Barcelona’s feared triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar failed to fire and the Catalans’ only notable effort on goal was a header from Samuel Umtiti which rebounded off the woodwork with seven minutes remaining.

Former Fulham striker Kostas Mitroglou, meanwhile, netted the only goal of the game as Benfica beat a profligate Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in their last-16 first leg clash at the Estadio da Luz.