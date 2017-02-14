Ladies and gentlemen, here are the best eggs benedict in London

Life&Style Writer

1. The Wolseley

160 Piccadilly, St James’s, W1J 9EB

The Wolseley isn’t just somewhere to eat breakfast – it’s an institution, somewhere to see and be seen, especially if you work in the media or arts. As you’d expect from such a revered establishment, it also serves an excellent line in eggs benedict. If you need to thrash out a deal before noon, head to the Wolseley and do it over eggs.

2. The Eggs Benedict Cafe

224 Merton High St, Wimbledon, SW19 1AU

You have to be pretty confident in your eggs to name your cafe after them, but that’s what we have with this gem of a cafe in Wimbledon. Specialising in homemade cakes and healthy salads, this is a relaxed sort of place that’s perfect to indulge in copious amounts of hollandaise sauce on a Saturday morning.

3. Holborn Dining Rooms

252 High Holborn, London WC1V 7EN

The sumptuous surroundings of Holborn’s brasserie, with its cherry-red banquettes and stylish bar, is another great place to go for a mid-morning meeting, and the eggs benedict won’t disappoint. With a talented kitchen and great front of house staff, the Rosewood’s city centre restaurant is one of our go-to brunch destinations.

4. Bistrotheque

23-27 Wadeson St, E2 9DR

If you’re breakfasting in the post-industrial chic of east London, there’s no better benedict than the one on offer at Bistrotheque. It’s exactly as hip as you’d expect from the area, a sprawling, exposed-brick warehouse, but avoids crossing the line into hipster parody. It also has great food, with eggs benedict taking pride of place on a brunch menu that leaves you spoiled for choice. A greet weekend hangout.

5. Daylesford Organic Farms

6-8 Blandford St, London W1U 4AU

Farmhouse-style breakfasts are Daylesford’s speciality. The café and market has three locations across London, all stocked and supplied by their organic farms in Staffordshire and the Cotswolds. Expect the freshest, goopiest of eggs from the most blissful of free-range hens and hollandaise so good you’ll want to drink it by the jug.

6. Sunday

169 Hemingford Rd, London N1 1DA

Now very much a part of the Islington fundament, Sunday is a bustling little brunchtime diner with friendly staff and that most North London of features: raggedy mismatched furniture. The food is top-quality, not just the eggs benedict but every aspect of the eatery’s menu. French toast, cereals and yoghurts are all elevated by the jovial atmosphere. Stick around for the evening menu and you won’t be disappointed either.