Nina Edy

Playing your favourite game can take up a lot of time (especially if you're winning), It may even lead you to put off that very important work your boss asked you to do. But what if I told you that you can play games all day - and get paid for it?

Rockstar Games, the maker of the action-adventure video game series Grand Theft Auto, is looking for a professional games tester and it’s this week’s LinkedIn job of the week.

If the sound of this has made you want to quit your job and embark on a new career path then you’re you going to want to know these important details before to start applying.

Where?

The position is based at Rockstar Lincoln HQ (in Lincoln obviously), which is a subsidiary of Rockstar Games.

Will I need any experience? (make header)

Probably not, as it’s an entry-level role. But you will need to to be able to provide critical feedback, and quickly master various games on on all platforms. Most of all though, you will need to be “passionate, enthusiastic and self-motivated” to secure the role.

What are the hours like?

Well, you will need to live and breathe video games - which shouldn’t be a problem if you love gaming already. The position will be a full-time fixed-term contract, and you will be required to work extra hours when necessary in order to meet deadlines, while also working a mix of day and night shifts.

Anything else?

Candidates must be 18 years old or above. And to make sure they hire the right man or woman for the job, there will be a two stage interview process where applicants will be asked complete a video interview. Pass this then you get to face the equivalent of an ultra boss: the in-studio interview.

Required qualifications for a one of a kind Game tester

The ability to communicate effectively with people at all levels.